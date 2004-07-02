Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Reflections on the Life of Marlon Brando
Published July 2, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT
NPR's Susan Stamberg reflects on the career of actor Marlon Brando. The Oscar-winning star of The Godfather, A Streetcar Named Desire, Last Tango in Paris and many other films died Friday at age 80.
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.