Novel 'A Good Year' Mixes French Wine, Stories

NPR's Liane Hansen speaks with author Peter Mayle, whose new novel A Good Year uses the French wine industry as the backdrop for the story of an English expatriate lured back to the Provencal lifestyle of his youth.
