Film 'Before Sunset' Revisits Characters in Europe

A new sequel is in theaters, Before Sunset -- a follow-up to the 1995 movie Before Sunrise. The film from director Richard Linklater picks up nine years after his initial effort, finding the characters older, but not necessarily wiser. NPR's Bob Mondello has a review.
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.