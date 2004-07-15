© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

'The Corporation' Puts Firms on the Couch

By Kenneth Turan
Published July 15, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

The new documentary The Corporation, which won an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival, takes a humorous approach to questioning the power multinational firms wield across the globe. The film analyzes corporations as if they were persons, and concludes most act like psychopaths. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
See stories by Kenneth Turan