Art Trove in School Worth Millions

By Melissa Block
Published July 18, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Kathleen Bernhardt-Hidvegi, a Chicago art consultant, discovered an extensive art collection found within the Philadelphia Public Schools. The pieces were in closets, bicycle rooms, and on classroom walls. The 1,188 works are estimated to be worth $30 million. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Bernhardt-Hidvegi.

Melissa Block
Melissa Block is special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs.
