Art Trove in School Worth Millions

Kathleen Bernhardt-Hidvegi, a Chicago art consultant, discovered an extensive art collection found within the Philadelphia Public Schools. The pieces were in closets, bicycle rooms, and on classroom walls. The 1,188 works are estimated to be worth $30 million. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Bernhardt-Hidvegi.
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.