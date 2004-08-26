'Hero': Sword-Fighting Take on Chinese History

Hero, China's biggest-ever box-office movie, opens in U.S. theaters Friday. The film, which stars Jet Li as a master swordsman, alternates gravity-defying swordplay with Chinese history. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.