'Criminal' a Remake of Argentina's 'Nine Queens'

By Bob Mondello
Published September 9, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

When the Argentine movie Nine Queens, a film about small-time crooks trying to move to the big time, came out two years ago, Bob Mondello raved. Now the film has been remade in English. The new title is Criminal -- and Mondello's new review isn't quite as enthusiastic.

Bob Mondello
