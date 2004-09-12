© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
'Red Lights': Thriller Tracks Vacation Gone Awry

By Kenneth Turan
Published September 12, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Red Lights, the new film from French director Cedric Kahn, is a taut, atmospheric thriller about a husband and wife who think they're going on vacation but are actually about to descend into a chaotic abyss. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
