British Library Puts Shakespeare Quartos Online

For hundreds of years, only scholars and museum curators have had access to the "Quartos," the earliest printed editions of Shakespeare's plays. But the British Library has just put 93 Quartos on the Internet, leading to what NPR's Bob Mondello says is much ado about Shakespeare on the Web.
