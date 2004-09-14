© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
British Library Puts Shakespeare Quartos Online

By Bob Mondello
Published September 14, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

For hundreds of years, only scholars and museum curators have had access to the "Quartos," the earliest printed editions of Shakespeare's plays. But the British Library has just put 93 Quartos on the Internet, leading to what NPR's Bob Mondello says is much ado about Shakespeare on the Web.

Bob Mondello
