Divination and Politics in Ancient Rome

The ancient Romans used divination, augury and other mystic and religous practices to predict what the gods intended for their political and military pursuits. One key: sacred chickens. Hear Weekend Edition classics commentator Elaine Fantham and NPR's Scott Simon.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.