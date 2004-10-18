© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Remote Control Shuts Off Any TV

By Melissa Block
Published October 18, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

A San Francisco man has created a universal remote control that offers only one function: the 'off' button. His keychain device, TV-B-Gone, is designed to extinguish televisions in public places. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and inventor Mitch Altman.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block