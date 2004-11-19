© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Letter Writing in Renaissance England

Published November 19, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

A new exhibit at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., offers a glimpse at correspondences four centuries old. "Letter Writing in Renaissance England," which runs through April 2005, includes letters penned in invisible ink, sealed in wax and embroidery silk, and sent to and from some of the most famous figures in history. NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks with the exhibit's curators about the lost art of letter writing.

