Retelling the Tale of the Feather Trade

By Jennifer Ludden
Published November 27, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

An article in Audubon Magazine recalls the 19th century effort that ended the feather trade. Until a public outcry stopped the practice, thousands of birds across North America were slaughtered to provide decorations for women's hats. Hear Jennifer Price, author of the article, and NPR's Jennifer Ludden.

Copyright 2004 NPR

