© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

For Cuban Troupe, Dancers Not Defined by Weight

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published December 1, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

"Danza Voluminosa" is an unconventional dance group -- whose performances are part-ballet, part-contemporary dance. But the dancers are larger than most weighing in around 200 pounds. Their choreographer says the company is creating a new aesthetic. NPR's Lourdes Garcia-Navarro reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
See stories by Lulu Garcia-Navarro