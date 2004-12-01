For Cuban Troupe, Dancers Not Defined by Weight

"Danza Voluminosa" is an unconventional dance group -- whose performances are part-ballet, part-contemporary dance. But the dancers are larger than most weighing in around 200 pounds. Their choreographer says the company is creating a new aesthetic. NPR's Lourdes Garcia-Navarro reports.
