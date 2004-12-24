Christmas Movies: What to Watch

Weekend Edition entertainment commentator Elvis Mitchell tells NPR's Scott Simon what new release he recommends seeing on Christmas Day, after the gifts have been opened and the meal has been eaten. Mitchell also suggests a few of his favorite movies to rent at Christmas time, including Die Hard.
