BBC Remakes 'Canterbury Tales' for TV

BBC America, available on many U.S. cable TV networks, is offering modern adaptations of Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales. One of the stories -- "The Miller's Tale" -- has been recast to take place in a karaoke bar. Hear NPR's Scott Simon and Peter Bowker, who adapted the 14th-century literary classic.
