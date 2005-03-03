© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Despite Its Length, 'Best of Youth' Is Worth the Time

By Bob Mondello
Published March 3, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

A six-hour Italian epic with subtitles may not sound like everyone's cup of cafe. But critic Bob Mondello says The Best of Youth's sprawling story of two brothers, and the different paths their lives take over the years, is among the most affecting films you'll see this year.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello