© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Film Documents Wild Parrots in San Francisco

By Kenneth Turan
Published March 3, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

On the breezy hills of San Francisco's Telegraph Hill, a homeless musician named Mark Bittner finds a place with a flock of wild parrots. Their friendship is documented in the film, The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan says it's definitely a far cry from Hitchcock's The Birds.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
See stories by Kenneth Turan