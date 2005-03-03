Film Documents Wild Parrots in San Francisco

On the breezy hills of San Francisco's Telegraph Hill, a homeless musician named Mark Bittner finds a place with a flock of wild parrots. Their friendship is documented in the film, The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill.Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan says it's definitely a far cry from Hitchcock's The Birds.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.