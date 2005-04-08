© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
'Late Out' Offer Seeks to Align Arts with Work

By Jennifer Ludden
Published April 8, 2005 at 10:00 PM MDT

There's a new incentive for Cleveland residents to patron the city's art scene during the work week: more sleep. To help reinvigorate local arts, Cleveland tourism officials are touting a program called "Late Out, Late In." Employees can arrive at work two hours late if they attend an arts event the night before.

Copyright 2005 NPR

