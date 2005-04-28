© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
An Inside Look at Enron

By Kenneth Turan
Published April 28, 2005 at 10:00 PM MDT

Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan reviews Alex Gibney's award-winning documentary, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room. Gibney adapted a book that chronicles the fantastic rise and demise of the company that was engulfed in scandal when its outrageous accounting practices were exposed.

