'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' Hits Movie Screens

By Bob Mondello
Published April 28, 2005 at 10:00 PM MDT

A movie adaptation of Douglas Adams' science-fiction spoof The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy arrives in theaters this weekend. Bob Mondello says it's a mildly amusing movie.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Corrected: May 5, 2005 at 5:17 PM MDT
This review misidentified the actor who plays Arthur Dent, the film's hero. The actor is Martin Freeman, not Tim Martin.
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
