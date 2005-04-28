'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' Hits Movie Screens By Bob Mondello Published April 28, 2005 at 10:00 PM MDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 0:00 A movie adaptation of Douglas Adams' science-fiction spoof The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy arrives in theaters this weekend. Bob Mondello says it's a mildly amusing movie. Copyright 2005 NPR Corrected: May 5, 2005 at 5:17 PM MDT This review misidentified the actor who plays Arthur Dent, the film's hero. The actor is Martin Freeman, not Tim Martin.