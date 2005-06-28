© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Spielberg Takes Cruise into 'War of the Worlds'

By Kenneth Turan
Published June 28, 2005 at 10:00 PM MDT

Steven Spielberg takes a new crack at the classic H.G. Wells novel War of the Worlds. Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins and the talented child star Dakota Fanning lead the cast. The film emphasizes the power of evil and highlights the volatile nature of human fear.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
