Schwartzman Lives 'The Darjeeling Limited'

Published September 29, 2007 at 6:00 AM MDT

The Darjeeling Limited, director Wes Anderson's newest film, opened the New York Film Festival this weekend.

Jason Schwartzman co-wrote the screenplay and plays Jack Whitman, one of three brothers who go on what they hope will be a spiritual journey through India. He talks with Scott Simon about filming in India, and about what his character could possibly store in 11 pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage.

