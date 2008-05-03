© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Health Minister Asks for Bollywood Booze Ban

By Scott Simon
Published May 3, 2008 at 6:00 AM MDT

SCOTT SIMON, host:

(Soundbite of Music)

With all that hip-shaking, you'd wonder how anybody in a Bollywood movie could actually consume a drink. But this week, India's health minister Anbumani Ramadoss called for an on-screen ban on booze. Alcohol has become more prevalent in Indian society, and Indian films sometimes reflect that, but Mr. Ramadoss told the Times of India that Bollywood films should strive to set an example for young people by not showing people drinking alcohol on-screen.

(Soundbite of music)

Unidentified Man (Singer): (Singing in foreign language)

SIMON: Alcohol is the mother of all public-health problems in India, he said. Earlier this year he called on actors to stop smoking in front of the camera. But Kumal Nata(ph) disagrees. The editor of the trade journal Film Information says first, Mr. Ramadoss says don't smoke. Now it's don't drink. It's undoable because then what do you show?

Well, it better not be kissing. Onscreen kisses are still taboo in the land of the "Kama Sutra."

(Soundbite of music)

Unidentified Man: (Singing in foreign language) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon