A French Marionette Tradition

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published September 1, 2008 at 2:00 PM MDT

A French summertime tradition — especially for young children — is a visit to a marionette theatre to watch the antics of a character named Guignol. Guignol always manages to outwit the thief with the help of children in the audience.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
