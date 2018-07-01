© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: The Other A-I

By Will Shortz
Published July 1, 2018 at 6:03 AM MDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words. The first word contains the consecutive letters A-I somewhere within it. Change the order to I-A and you'll get a new word that answers the second clue.

Ex. Train travel / Iranian money --> RAIL, RIAL

1. Den / Teller of falsehoods
2. Farm where milk is produced / Personal journal
3. Colorado skiing locale / Lab container
4. Goals / Dog food brand
5. What's inside the skull / Former Canadian prime minister Mulroney
6. Path / Court proceeding
7. Place for a speaker / Spanish greeting "Buenos __"
8. __ accompli (French for a thing that has already happened) / Decree
9. 1940s-'60s pop singer Frankie / Former "Weekend Edition Sunday" host Hansen
10. Expression of dissatisfaction / Willing to go along

Last week's challenge: Think of a well-known commercial name in 9 letters. Change both the fourth and ninth letters to X's and you'll get two other familiar commercial names, one after the other. What names are these?

Challenge answer: Chevrolet --> Chex, Rolex

Winner: Alec Weisman of San Francisco

Next week's challenge: Name a woman's title. Drop the first and last letters and read the result backward to get another woman's title. Both titles are common English-language spellings. What titles are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, July 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz