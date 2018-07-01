Thousands March Against Trump Immigration Policies

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

There were protests featuring celebrities and politicians across the country yesterday against President Trump's immigration policies. NPR's Adhiti Bandlamudi reports.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) No hate. No KKK. No fascist U.S.A.

ADHITI BANDLAMUDI, BYLINE: For weeks, as migrant families crossed the border into the U.S., parents and children have been separated from each other. The mothers and fathers are sent to federal detention centers, their children sent to shelters, sometimes miles away from them. This policy has been met with severe backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. And it's leaving some conflicted about how to feel about their country so close to Independence Day.

SHELBY WORKMAN: I'm struggling with it a little bit.

BANDLAMUDI: That's Shelby Workman. She came to march with her son, daughter and husband.

WORKMAN: Like, how red, white and blue do I go? Because I'm not proud of our country at the moment. I'm not proud of what we're doing. This I'm proud of. This rally I'm proud of.

BANDLAMUDI: Others don't feel the same way. Daniella Gibbs Leger marched with her husband Matthew and their baby son. She says she can't think of a better way to spend the eve of July 4.

DANIELLA GIBBS LEGER: This is America. Was America not founded on protests? Was America not founded on fighting for rights and fighting against tyranny?

BANDLAMUDI: The Trump administration says it plans to build tent encampments on military bases to house migrant families together, but that construction is set to begin after July 4. Adhiti Bandlamudi, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.