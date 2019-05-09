Child Who Yelled 'Wow' At Mozart Concert Charms Boston Audience
NOEL KING, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Noel King. Who says kids don't appreciate the classics - like, the real classics? The country's oldest orchestra, the Handel and Haydn Society, was performing in Boston over the weekend. They arrived at the finale of Mozart's "Masonic Funeral," and then a little kid's voice rang out, captured here by WCRB.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Wow.
KING: Wow.
(LAUGHTER)
KING: Wow.

(LAUGHTER)

KING: He is unidentified. The orchestra is calling him the Wow Child. It's MORNING EDITION.