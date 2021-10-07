© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Delaware racetrack offers a victory lap to drivers who get vaccinated

Published October 7, 2021 at 3:36 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Taking coronavirus vaccine remains a hard choice for some people, so a Delaware racetrack is offering a victory lap to those who do. Up to 800 people get to drive the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. You get a shot right at the track, and some people also get NASCAR tickets. The events this month let people drive two laps in their own cars behind a pace car. It is, of course, called the Race to End COVID. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.