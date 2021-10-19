© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
India may replace car horns with the sound of musical instruments

Published October 19, 2021 at 3:33 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Suppose you're in heavy traffic, you blow your horn, and it sounds like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: That's the plan of the federal transport minister in India. He would like to replace all vehicle horns with the sounds of traditional Indian musical instruments. The worse the traffic gets, the louder the unintended symphony. Just watch out for the sitar that's passing on your left.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.