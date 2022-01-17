© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
France ramps up nuclear power as Germany closes plants in the name of clean energy

By Rob Schmitz
Published January 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST

As Europe strives to curb carbon emissions, Germany and France are at odds over whether nuclear power is clean. German public opinion has forced the closure of nuclear plants as France forges ahead.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
