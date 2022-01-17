© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org

Sudan's pro-democracy movement hopes to force a transition to civilian rule

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Ashish Valentine
Published January 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly chats with Kholood Khair, managing partner of a think tank in Khartoum, about ongoing pro-democracy protests in Sudan.

Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Ashish Valentine
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
Sarah Handel