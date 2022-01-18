© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mexico's oldest living ex-president turned 100, but it wasn't widely celebrated

By Carrie Kahn
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:23 AM MST

Luis Echeverria served as president in the early 1970s during hard economic times. He is most remembered for his repression of the country's democracy movement and initiating Mexico's "Dirty War."

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
