© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org

New data shows how long protection may last from a COVID vaccine booster shot

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published January 19, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST

Researchers now have the first data looking at how long that protection from a booster shot of the COVID vaccine will last and what the future of the vaccinations might be after the omicron surge.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Michaeleen Doucleff
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
See stories by Michaeleen Doucleff