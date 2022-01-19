© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org

Ukrainian civilians are inspired to train for a possible war with Russia

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published January 19, 2022 at 3:14 AM MST

Russia's army is vastly stronger than even the new and improved Ukrainian armed forces, because of that Ukrainian civilians are training to fight a guerrilla war if Russian troops invade.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley