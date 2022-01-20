© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

A preview of this year's (virtual) Sundance Film Festival

By Mandalit del Barco
Published January 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST

The Sundance Film Festival begins Thursday. Festival goers can expect Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut, a docuseries about comedian Bill Cosby and a number of films about reproductive rights.

