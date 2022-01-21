Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
India's Supreme Court steps in after Hindu leaders call for violence against Muslims
Published January 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST
Video from a meeting in northern India shows Hindu leaders calling for attacks on Muslims. The crowd included politicians with ties to Prime Minister Modi. Two men have been arrested for hate speech.
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.