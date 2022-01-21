Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Prominent architect predicts what the office of the future will look like
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:11 AM MST
Architect Clive Wilkinson designed Google's Silicon Valley headquarters 20 years ago, with slides and ping-pong tables — to blur the line between work and life. Now, he says he created a monster.
