What the recently approved bankruptcy deal means for Puerto Rico
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Natalie Jaresko, executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, about the territory's recently approved bankruptcy deal.
