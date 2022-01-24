© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Morning news brief

Published January 24, 2022 at 3:05 AM MST

The U.S. weighs sending 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia. COVID cases decline sharply in areas of the Northeast and Midwest. Sarah Palin faces off against The New York Times Monday.

