A drug that helps immunocompromised people fight COVID is in short supply

By Pien Huang
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:10 AM MST

Antibody-based drug Evusheld protects immune-suppressed people against COVID-19 for up to six months. The drug is hard to get, and some hospitals are selecting patients by lottery.

Pien Huang
