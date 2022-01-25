Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
American troops battle ISIS for control of Syrian prison
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST
American forces are fighting the Islamic State for control of a prison in northeastern Syria, in the most substantial military engagement with ISIS since it lost the last of its territory in 2019.
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.