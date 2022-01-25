Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Critics say infrastructure projects won't make a big enough impact on climate change
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST
As Washington gears up to dole out hundreds of billions of dollars in new infrastructure funds, critics say not enough will go to projects addressing climate change and issues of racial inequality.
