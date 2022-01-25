Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
If Russia doesn't invade Ukraine with troops, it could still launch a cyberattack
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST
With U.S. troops on heightened alert and NATO forces on standby, fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remain. But even if Putin doesn't send troops in, he could still launch a crippling cyberattack.
Jenna McLaughlin
