Soldiers in Burkina Faso say a military junta now controls the country
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:10 AM MST
In the latest setback for democracy in Africa, a military coup has removed the democratically elected president of Burkina Faso. There have been recent coups in the region: Mali, Guinea and Chad.
