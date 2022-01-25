© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Soldiers in Burkina Faso say a military junta now controls the country

By Steve Inskeep,
Eyder Peralta
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:10 AM MST

In the latest setback for democracy in Africa, a military coup has removed the democratically elected president of Burkina Faso. There have been recent coups in the region: Mali, Guinea and Chad.

