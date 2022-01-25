© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
The White House responds to the Ukraine crisis by amping up pressure on Russia

By A Martínez,
Scott Detrow
Published January 25, 2022 at 5:20 AM MST

President Biden has threatened serious sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, and 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert. We examine what this crisis means for the White House.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
