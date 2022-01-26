Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
A look at Justice Stephen Breyer's time on the Supreme Court — and what comes next
Published January 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement after 40 years as a judge, 27 of them on the nation's high court. President Biden will have the opportunity to name his first justice.
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.