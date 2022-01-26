© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

News brief:Ukraine defense, COVID treatments, prisoners' early release

By Steve Inskeep,
Rachel Martin
Published January 26, 2022 at 3:10 AM MST

An ex-Ukrainian defense minister weighs in on tensions with Russia. The FDA restricts 2 drugs authorized to treat COVID. Flaws plague a tool meant to help low-risk federal prisoners win early release.

