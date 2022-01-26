© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
The FDA is restricting the use of 2 drugs first authorized to treat COVID

By Steve Inskeep,
Pien Huang
Published January 26, 2022 at 3:10 AM MST

The FDA curbed the use of two out of three monoclonal antibody treatments. They worked well earlier in the pandemic, but studies show they're highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant.

