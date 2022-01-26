Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The FDA is restricting the use of 2 drugs first authorized to treat COVID
Published January 26, 2022 at 3:10 AM MST
The FDA curbed the use of two out of three monoclonal antibody treatments. They worked well earlier in the pandemic, but studies show they're highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant.
