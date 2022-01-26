Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The significance of Beijing hosting both the Summer and Winter Olympics
Published January 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST
Next week, Beijing will become the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympics. To China, it's a big deal — even if a handful of countries are protesting China's human rights record.
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.